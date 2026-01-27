Performance Premium hose, 1/2" -20 m
The hose innovation from Kärcher: the ultra-flexible and kink-resistant Performance Premium garden hose. Diameter: 1/2". Length: 20 m. With Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology.
The Performance Premium 1/2" from Kärcher is no normal garden hose. Made from an innovative woven material with Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology, it offers maximum robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance. The hose thereby ensures a continuous water flow when watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens. In addition, the weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. This is why Kärcher provides an impressive 18-year warranty. The Performance Premium hose, measuring 20 metres long, also scores highly in terms of health and sustainability thanks to being free of phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead. Further performance features include a bursting pressure of 45 bar and an impressive temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C.
Features and benefits
Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology
- Flexible and resistant to kinks – for optimum water flow without loop formation.
20 metres
- For watering small to medium-sized gardens and other spaces.
The quality woven material gives the hose ultra-strong walls, capable of withstanding pressures of up to 45 bar
- Guaranteed robustness.
Easy to handle garden hose with pressure-resistant, woven reinforcement
- For ease of use.
High temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C
- Quality hose.
Intermediate layer which is impervious to light prevents algae growth in the hose
- For an extra-long service life.
Quality garden hose free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead
- Unharmful to health and environmentally-friendly.
Anti-UV outer layer
- Extremely weather-resistant.
18-year warranty
- Built to last and meets high quality standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|2.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|280 x 280 x 120
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering ornamental plants (small beds, individual and potted plants)
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For watering large gardens