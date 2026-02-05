H 10 Q PremiumFlex Anti-Twist
The new Kärcher anti-twist high-pressure hose makes working with your pressure washer that much easier. Thanks to the anti-twist system knots in the high-pressure hose untie themselves.
The Kärcher anti-twist high-pressure hose makes working with your pressure washer simple. Due to the innovative patented anti-twist feature, knots in the high pressure hose untie themselves. This means when working with your pressure washer you have access to the full length of your high-pressure hose. This 10m hose comes with a Quick Connect system and is compatible with all Kärcher K2-K7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
10m replacement hose
- Greater working radius.
Quick Connect connector
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.
Anti-twist system
- No more tripping hazards: the hose does not twist and remains flexible for every application.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. Pressure (MPa)
|18
|Length (m)
|10
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|1.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|245 x 245 x 65