The Kärcher anti-twist high-pressure hose makes working with your pressure washer simple. Due to the innovative patented anti-twist feature, knots in the high pressure hose untie themselves. This means when working with your pressure washer you have access to the full length of your high-pressure hose. This 10m hose comes with a Quick Connect system and is compatible with all Kärcher K2-K7 pressure washers.