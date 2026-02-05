H 10 Q PremiumFlex Anti-Twist

The new Kärcher anti-twist high-pressure hose makes working with your pressure washer that much easier. Thanks to the anti-twist system knots in the high-pressure hose untie themselves.

The Kärcher anti-twist high-pressure hose makes working with your pressure washer simple. Due to the innovative patented anti-twist feature, knots in the high pressure hose untie themselves. This means when working with your pressure washer you have access to the full length of your high-pressure hose. This 10m hose comes with a Quick Connect system and is compatible with all Kärcher K2-K7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
10m replacement hose
  • Greater working radius.
Quick Connect connector
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.
Anti-twist system
  • No more tripping hazards: the hose does not twist and remains flexible for every application.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 60
Max. Pressure (MPa) 18
Length (m) 10
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 245 x 245 x 65