Adapter M for Pre-2010 Pressure Washers
Adapter M is required for owners of Karcher electric pressure washers purchased before 2010 who want to use a new Vario wand, Dirtblaster wand or FJ6 foam cannon.
If you need to replace the Vario Power (VPS) or Dirtblaster spray wand that shipped with a pre-2010 Kärcher electric pressure washer, you must also use Kärcher's Adapter M. This adapter is only required if a) you want to use the trigger gun that came with your pre-2010 electric pressure washer and b) you want to use a new VPS wand, Dirtblaster wand or FJ6 foam cannon.This adapter is NOT required for Karcher pressure washers made in 2010 or later.
Features and benefits
Adapter for older Kärcher spray guns manufactured up to 2010
- Allows older spray guns to work with newer VPS spray wand, Dirtblaster spray wand or FJ6 foam nozzle
New design
- Easy to attach
Integrated reinforcement
- Convenient to use
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|4.1 x 1.7 x 1.7
Find parts for Adapter M for Pre-2010 Pressure Washers
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.