If you need to replace the Vario Power (VPS) or Dirtblaster spray wand that shipped with a pre-2010 Kärcher electric pressure washer, you must also use Kärcher's Adapter M. This adapter is only required if a) you want to use the trigger gun that came with your pre-2010 electric pressure washer and b) you want to use a new VPS wand, Dirtblaster wand or FJ6 foam cannon.This adapter is NOT required for Karcher pressure washers made in 2010 or later.