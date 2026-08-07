Dirt blaster

The new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 035) with rotating point jet makes a big difference: up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor.

With the new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 035), internal power losses are minimized and spray quality is significantly improved. It features a rotating point jet for 10 times the cleaning power. Compared to its predecessor, it achieves up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance. Features ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring for an extremely long working time. The dirt blaster allows a working pressure of max. 2,610 PSI and is suitable for water temperatures up to 140°F.

Features and benefits
The rotating point jet on the rotary nozzle combines the advantages of a point jet and flat stream
  • High cleaning power as well as high area performance.
Ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring
  • Maximum service life.
High cleaning performance
  • Quickly removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications

Technical data

Nozzle size ( ) 35
Color anthracite
Weight (lb) 0.6
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.7
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 6.1 x 2.4 x 2.4