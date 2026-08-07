With the new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 035), internal power losses are minimized and spray quality is significantly improved. It features a rotating point jet for 10 times the cleaning power. Compared to its predecessor, it achieves up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance. Features ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring for an extremely long working time. The dirt blaster allows a working pressure of max. 2,610 PSI and is suitable for water temperatures up to 140°F.