Dirt blaster
The new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 035) with rotating point jet makes a big difference: up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor.
With the new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 035), internal power losses are minimized and spray quality is significantly improved. It features a rotating point jet for 10 times the cleaning power. Compared to its predecessor, it achieves up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance. Features ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring for an extremely long working time. The dirt blaster allows a working pressure of max. 2,610 PSI and is suitable for water temperatures up to 140°F.
Features and benefits
The rotating point jet on the rotary nozzle combines the advantages of a point jet and flat stream
- High cleaning power as well as high area performance.
Ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring
- Maximum service life.
High cleaning performance
- Quickly removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Nozzle size ( )
|35
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight (lb)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|6.1 x 2.4 x 2.4