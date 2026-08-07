Filter bag Renovation WD 4-6
Special fleece filter bag for long-lasting suction power when vacuuming fine dust during renovations and when working with power tools. Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
The Renovation KFI 489 special fleece filter bags are ideal for vacuuming dry and damp dirt and are also perfect for vacuuming fine dust generated during renovation work and when working with power tools. The five-layer, extremely tear-resistant fleece material with a prefilter ensures that the filter surface does not clog, thus guaranteeing long-lasting suction power and optimal dust filtration during use. Developed as a customer-fit for Kärcher Home & Garden WD 4–6, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Scope of supply: 4 bags.
Features and benefits
Five-layer fleece material incl. prefilter
- For long-lasting suction power and optimal dust filtration during use.
- For uninterrupted work.
- Extremely tear-resistant, ideal for heavy-duty use.
Suitable for Kärcher WD 4-7, KWD 4-6, MV 4-6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|4
|Color
|grey
|Weight (lb)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|10.4 x 7.3 x 2.7
Cleaning application
- For workshop and renovation activities with large amounts of fine dust.
- Dry dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.
- Workshop
- Renovation