iSolar 400 Advanced
The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush is designed for pressure washers with a water flow rate of 700 to 1,000 l/h / 3.0 to 4.4 GPM. The brush has a working width of 400 mm / 15.75" and is suited to cleaning smaller to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Thanks to its light weight and easy handling, even elevated systems can be conveniently cleaned.
The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush is designed for pressure washers with a water flow rate of 700 to 1,000 l/h / 3.0 to 4.4 GPM. The brush has a working width of 400 mm / 15.75" and is especially suited to cleaning smaller to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Thanks to its light weight and easy handling, even elevated systems can be conveniently cleaned.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|5.6
Cleaning application
- Cleaning of solar panel systems
Accessories
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