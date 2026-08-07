The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush is designed for pressure washers with a water flow rate of 700 to 1,000 l/h / 3.0 to 4.4 GPM. The brush has a working width of 400 mm / 15.75" and is especially suited to cleaning smaller to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Thanks to its light weight and easy handling, even elevated systems can be conveniently cleaned.