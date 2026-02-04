Nozzles PC

Features and benefits
Rotating high-pressure jets
360° cleaning effect on the entire inside of the pipe. Preventative maintenance cleaning to prevent blockages.
Optimised nozzle shape
Ridge-free connection to the hose minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe. Compact design for maximum freedom of movement.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
Effective and quick loosening of pipe blockages.
Made of durable brass and stainless steel
  • Long lifetime.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 1.1 x 0.6 x 0.6
Compatible machines
Cleaning application
  • Cleaning pipes.
  • Cleaning downpipes.
  • Cleaning drains.