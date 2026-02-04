Nozzles PC
Features and benefits
Rotating high-pressure jets360° cleaning effect on the entire inside of the pipe. Preventative maintenance cleaning to prevent blockages.
Optimised nozzle shapeRidge-free connection to the hose minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe. Compact design for maximum freedom of movement.
Powerful cleaning with high pressureEffective and quick loosening of pipe blockages.
Made of durable brass and stainless steel
- Long lifetime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|1.1 x 0.6 x 0.6
Cleaning application
- Cleaning pipes.
- Cleaning downpipes.
- Cleaning drains.