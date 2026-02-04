PC 7.5
Features and benefits
Practical changing system with two different nozzlesSimple nozzle changes. Jet nozzle with powerful feed, ideal for cleaning downpipes and removing blockages. Rotating nozzle with 360° cleaning effect – for powerful maintenance cleaning of the inside of pipes to prevent blockages.
Powerful cleaning with high pressureLoosens blockages from pipes quickly and effectively. Environmentally friendly application without chemicals. The hose is automatically pushed forwards in the pipe by the water pressure.
Flexible hose with textile braidingEasy handling in angled pipe systems. Designed for easy storage.
Optimised nozzle shape
- Ridge-free connection to the hose minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe.
- Compact design for maximum freedom of movement.
Connections and nozzles made of durable brass and stainless steel
- Long lifetime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1.9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|9.6 x 9.6 x 2.2
Videos
Compatible machines
Cleaning application
- Cleaning pipes.
- Cleaning downpipes.
- Cleaning drains.
Accessories
Find parts for PC 7.5
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.