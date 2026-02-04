PC 7.5

Features and benefits
PC 7.5: Practical changing system with two different nozzles
Practical changing system with two different nozzles
Simple nozzle changes. Jet nozzle with powerful feed, ideal for cleaning downpipes and removing blockages. Rotating nozzle with 360° cleaning effect – for powerful maintenance cleaning of the inside of pipes to prevent blockages.
PC 7.5: Powerful cleaning with high pressure
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
Loosens blockages from pipes quickly and effectively. Environmentally friendly application without chemicals. The hose is automatically pushed forwards in the pipe by the water pressure.
PC 7.5: Flexible hose with textile braiding
Flexible hose with textile braiding
Easy handling in angled pipe systems. Designed for easy storage.
Optimised nozzle shape
  • Ridge-free connection to the hose minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe.
  • Compact design for maximum freedom of movement.
Connections and nozzles made of durable brass and stainless steel
  • Long lifetime.
Specifications

Technical data

Color Black
Weight (lb) 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 1.9
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 9.6 x 9.6 x 2.2
Videos
Cleaning application
  • Cleaning pipes.
  • Cleaning downpipes.
  • Cleaning drains.
