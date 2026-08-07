Pipe cleaning hose, DN 6, 30 m
30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
Features and benefits
Very flexible PVC high-pressure hose
- Ultra lightweight and optimal handling.
- Pressure resistant up to 120 bar.
Connection: 1/8"
- Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|5.1
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