Built with premium craftsmanship and heavy-duty components, the newly developed Professional Foam Cannon features a solid brass base designed for an ultra-long service life. Specifically engineered for professional pressure washers with a flow rate of 3.1 to 3.5 GPM (and no Servo Control), this foam cannon delivers exceptional, high-cling foam quality. Boost your efficiency and cut costs: when paired with our detergent, consumption is reduced by approximately 50%. The integrated dosing plate allows for precise, three-stage chemical adjustment, ensuring foolproof operation and preventing accidental setting changes. The detergent tank is designed for the rigors of the job site, featuring a stable, ergonomic shape and an extra-wide opening for fast, spill-free refilling and quick bottle replacements.