Professional Foam Cannon
Engineered for heavy-duty industrial cleaning, the Kärcher Foam Cannon Max is a premium foamer built for high-performance pressure washers. Optimized for flow rates between 3.1-3.5 GPM, it delivers thick, clinging foam for maximum dwell time and superior cleaning results.
Built with premium craftsmanship and heavy-duty components, the newly developed Professional Foam Cannon features a solid brass base designed for an ultra-long service life. Specifically engineered for professional pressure washers with a flow rate of 3.1 to 3.5 GPM (and no Servo Control), this foam cannon delivers exceptional, high-cling foam quality. Boost your efficiency and cut costs: when paired with our detergent, consumption is reduced by approximately 50%. The integrated dosing plate allows for precise, three-stage chemical adjustment, ensuring foolproof operation and preventing accidental setting changes. The detergent tank is designed for the rigors of the job site, featuring a stable, ergonomic shape and an extra-wide opening for fast, spill-free refilling and quick bottle replacements.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|3 - 3.5
|Dosage (%)
|1 - 2 - 4
|Tank capacity (gal)
|0.264
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1.7
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