Karcher OEM replacement filter for VCN Stick Vacuums. HEPA H13 rated. Fits VCN 3 (Model # 1.1012-910.0), VCN 4 (Model # 1.012-911.0), and VCN 5 (Model # 1.012-912.0). WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.