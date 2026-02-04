Side broom
Two sweeper side brushes with special brush configuration for wet conditions
The side brushes with brush configuration that is made up of standard bristles and bristles that are three times stiffer, ideal for loosening and sweeping up wet waste. Compatible with S500 and S650 push sweepers.
Features and benefits
Special brush configuration made up of a mixture of standard bristles and bristles that are three times harder
- Improved output force for loosening and sweeping up wet waste.
- Even fine waste is reliably swept up.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|grey
|Weight (lb)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|9.9 x 9.9 x 2
Cleaning application
- Paths
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.