Turbo upholstery tool VC 6 und DS 5600

Practical nozzle with rotating air-driven brush. Cleans upholstered furniture and textile surfaces with particular thoroughness. Ideal for removing pet hair. Working width: 160 mm

Practical, hand-guided nozzle with a working width of 160 mm. The nozzle has a rotating air-driven brush which can remove stubborn dirt from the surface. It cleans cushions, chairs, sofas, pillows, beds, etc., and removes pet hair and crumbs in an instant - in the car too.

Features and benefits
Air-driven rotating brushes
  • For removing stubborn dirt, e.g. animal hair, from fabrics
  • Efficiently picks up animal hair
  • Effectively picks up dirt also from high-pile carpets.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Color Black
Weight (lb) 0.75
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.9
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 7.9 x 6.5 x 2.6
Compatible machines
Cleaning application
  • Upholstery
  • Vehicle interior
  • Car seats