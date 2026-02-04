Turbo upholstery tool VC 6 und DS 5600
Practical nozzle with rotating air-driven brush. Cleans upholstered furniture and textile surfaces with particular thoroughness. Ideal for removing pet hair. Working width: 160 mm
Practical, hand-guided nozzle with a working width of 160 mm. The nozzle has a rotating air-driven brush which can remove stubborn dirt from the surface. It cleans cushions, chairs, sofas, pillows, beds, etc., and removes pet hair and crumbs in an instant - in the car too.
Features and benefits
Air-driven rotating brushes
- For removing stubborn dirt, e.g. animal hair, from fabrics
- Efficiently picks up animal hair
- Effectively picks up dirt also from high-pile carpets.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.75
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|7.9 x 6.5 x 2.6
Cleaning application
- Upholstery
- Vehicle interior
- Car seats