Karcher Pet Kit for use with VCN Stick Vacuums. Originally supplied only with the VCN 5, and fits all 3 models. 3 piece kit include upholstry brush, pet hair groomer brush and flexible hose. Fits VCN 3 (Model # 1.1012-910.0), VCN 4 (Model # 1.012-911.0), and VCN 5 (Model # 1.012-912.0). WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Diisononyl phthalate, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.