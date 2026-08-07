Karcher OEM Multi-Purpose / Multi-Surface replacement roller brush for VCN Stick Vacuums. Fits VCN 3 (Model # 1.1012-910.0), VCN 4 (Model # 1.012-911.0), and VCN 5 (Model # 1.012-912.0). WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Diisononyl phthalate, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.