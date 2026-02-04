KIRA CV 60/1
The Kärcher KIRA CV 60/1 autonomous vacuum allows you to clean smarter than ever before. An intuitive cloud based AI operating system catapults performance and regard for safety beyond expectations. Guaranteeing the safety & integrity of your business is key.
The Kärcher KIRA CV 60/1 autonomous robotic vacuum helps you clean smarter than ever before. Powered by BrainOS®, an intuitive cloud-based AI operating system, you get industry-leading performance and safety that skillfully navigates around people and obstacles. Using an array of specialized cameras and sensors, the CV 60/1 effortlessly adapts and learns user designated routes. The KIRA CV 60/1 is continuously learning and improving productivity, with real-time reporting available via your smartphone or tablet. It also provides the ability to switch between autonomy and standard manual operation. With optimal health protection for users with the use of a HEPA rated vacuum bag and Lithium-ion battery for longer run time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|18000
|Vacuum working width (in)
|24
|Power (HP)
|0.75
|Waterlift (in)
|47.3
|Hill climbing ability (%)
|max. 2
|Container capacity (gal)
|4.7
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|850
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|850
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|50 x 30 x 52
Videos
Cleaning application
- Hospitality
- Building Service Contractors
- Healthcare facilities
- Carpeted floors
Find parts for KIRA CV 60/1
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
The Benefits Of Autonomous Cleaning Start Now
In the past, you’ve relied solely on traditional cleaning solutions for your facility. Today’s climate finds business faced with turnover, unreliable coverage and incomplete reporting. Now, KIRA combines a human concern for safety with the precision and consistency of artificial intelligence.
Increased Productivity
- Perfect cleaning route every time
- Clean large scale areas without supervision
- Cloud based AI constantly learns and improves performance
- Lithium-ion battery for increased runtime
Unmatched Safety
- Smart Detection System safely avoids people and obstacles
- Over 80+ billion sq. ft. safely cleaned
- HEPA filtration facilitates healthier work environments
Return-On-Investment*
- Improved consistency and coverage result in an increased ability to meet the scope of work and customer satisfaction
- Average of $20,000 less in operational overhead (i.e. medical insurance, life emergencies, turnover)
- See a typical return on investment in less than two years of full-time operation
Comfort Ride System
- During autonomy mode, it detects unintended riders
- Actively adapts and shifts to complement the weight and balance of any operator
- Designed strategically slightly to the right, for perfect staging; providing an accurate view of route identification markers
Lithium-Ion Powered
- Longer run times and faster charging speed
- Integral Battery Management system (BMS)
Cloud Connected LCD Interface
- Easily switch between autonomy and manual functions
- Teach and store multiple routes simultaneously
- Receive real-time reporting with any smartphone
*Projections based off an annual total averaging 40 hours weekly.
Technical Specs for the KIRA Commercial Robotic Vacuum
The KIRA CV 60/1 commercial robotic vacuum can clean an area the size of a football field in under 3 hours or roughly 18,000 square feet per hour!
Productivity is at KIRA's heart. Use KIRA to clean large areas while your cleaning staff can focus on other more detailed tasks.