Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OAA
Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO with 36V 3x12V 234 Ah AGM batteries, shelf charger and off-aisle attachment.
The answer for extraction and interim productivity. When you need extraction and interim cleaning productivity for large areas of soft floor, the Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO is the only answer. Developed from our years of experience as the innovators of the stand-on cleaning segment, this machine brings our interim and extraction cleaning technology to our third generation Chariot™ platform. No other manufacturer comes close to the depth of our line of stand-on cleaning machines. Everything you need to quickly and efficiently clean your carpets is available on this extractor including optional off-aisle attachments for productivity, a reliable gravity-fed solution system and powerful dual-vac motors for maximum water pickup.
Specifications
Technical data
|Theoretical Productivity - Restorative (ft²/hr)
|6864
|Theoretical Productivity - Interim (ft²/hr)
|14185
|Working width (in)
|26
|Cleaning solution capacity (gal)
|25
|Dirty water container capacity (gal)
|27
|Operating speed (mph)
|0.6
|max. Travel speed (mph)
|4.1
|Waterlift (in)
|71.8
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery voltage (V)
|36
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|234
|Battery quantity
|3
|Hill climbing ability (%)
|10
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|69
|Weight, ready to operate (lb)
|802
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|756
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|51.5 x 26.5 x 50.75
Videos
Detergents
Find parts for Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OAA
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.