Commodore™ DUO + AGM
Innovation in interim and deep carpet extraction. A multi-use machine that provides deep extraction and interim encapsulation technology in one. Features 234 Ah AGM batteries.
Several uses from one machine, the Commodore™ DUO is the pragmatic choice. With just the turn of a switch, easily change from extraction to interim cleaning. Make room for more storage by replacing two machines with one, or improve your cleaning process by adding productive interim cleaning to the mix. Interim cleaning extends the time between scheduled deep extractions and improves your carpets appearance. This machine operates at only 63 dBA which is perfect for daytime cleaning. Features 234 Ah AGM batteries.
Specifications
Technical data
|Theoretical Productivity - Restorative (ft²/hr)
|13200
|Theoretical Productivity - Interim (ft²/hr)
|6000
|Working width (in)
|20
|Cleaning solution capacity (gal)
|19
|Dirty water container capacity (gal)
|17
|Operating speed (mph)
|0.6
|max. Travel speed (mph)
|2.8
|Pump Pressure (psi)
|100
|Water consumption (gal/min)
|0.24
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery voltage (V)
|12
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|234
|Battery quantity
|3
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|768
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|54 x 27 x 43
Detergents
