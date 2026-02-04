Several uses from one machine, the Commodore™ DUO is the pragmatic choice. With just the turn of a switch, easily change from extraction to interim cleaning. Make room for more storage by replacing two machines with one, or improve your cleaning process by adding productive interim cleaning to the mix. Interim cleaning extends the time between scheduled deep extractions and improves your carpets appearance. This machine operates at only 63 dBA which is perfect for daytime cleaning. Features 234 Ah AGM batteries.