Professional grade rinse-aid that ensures spot-free drying. Quickly dries hard surfaces found in commercial and institutional food service, kitchens, bathroom and restroom settings. Promotes drying and sheeting action. Ideal for stainless steel, glass and mirrors, ceramic and terrazzo tile, marble and porcelain. Keeps hard surfaces spotless and reduces soap scum build up. Designed for use with Kärcher AP 100/50 M multi-purpose, facility cleaning machine.