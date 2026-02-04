Fleet Trailer Cleaner
Fleet Trailer Cleaner is a concentrated, non-etching, acid-based detergent formulated to quickly penetrate and remove grease, grime, dirt, road film and welding smut from polished aluminum and stainless steel surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Dimensions, packaged (in)
|17.3 x 12.8 x 12.2
ADDITIONAL MODELS
Part No.
9.803-748.0
Cleaner
Fleet Trailer Cleaner
Container Size
(1) Five gallon container
Part No.
9.803-749.0
Cleaner
Fleet Trailer Cleaner
Container Size
55 gallon container