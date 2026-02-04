Fleet Trailer Cleaner

Fleet Trailer Cleaner is a concentrated, non-etching, acid-based detergent formulated to quickly penetrate and remove grease, grime, dirt, road film and welding smut from polished aluminum and stainless steel surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Dimensions, packaged (in) 17.3 x 12.8 x 12.2

ADDITIONAL MODELS

Part No.

9.803-748.0

Cleaner

Fleet Trailer Cleaner

Container Size

(1) Five gallon container

Part No.

9.803-749.0

Cleaner

Fleet Trailer Cleaner

Container Size

55 gallon container