Hood and Duct Degreaser

Hood and Duct Degreaser is specifically designed to remove the dangerous build-up of grease in exhaust hoods of food cooking establishments. Through a hot water pressure washer, fast effective removal restores hood and ducts to a clean, safe result. Hood and Duct Degreaser can be used to pressure wash foodservice grills, fryers, broilers and ovens as well. Routine cleaning is required in most cities and states, as well as the insurance industry.

Specifications

Technical data

pH 13
Color None
Scent None
Foaming Medium

ADDITIONAL MODELS

Part No.

8.698-199.0

Cleaner

Hood and Duct Degreaser

Container Size

(1) Five gallon container

Part No.

8.698-200.0

Cleaner

Hood and Duct Degreaser

Container Size

55 gallon container