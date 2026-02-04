Hood and Duct Degreaser is specifically designed to remove the dangerous build-up of grease in exhaust hoods of food cooking establishments. Through a hot water pressure washer, fast effective removal restores hood and ducts to a clean, safe result. Hood and Duct Degreaser can be used to pressure wash foodservice grills, fryers, broilers and ovens as well. Routine cleaning is required in most cities and states, as well as the insurance industry.