The Kärcher's BDP 51/1500 C burnisher provides power and versatility for buffing and polishing or scrubbing and stripping. This 1.75 HP single-speed, 1,500 RPM burnisher is built to endure the rigorous demand of commercial cleaning with rugged cast aluminum housings rather than poly or stamped frames, and durable, time-tested components. The 5" non-marking caster wheels make it easy to transport around the work site. The Kärcher BDP 51/1500 C features a quiet V-Belt drive, low profile design and adjustable handle.