BDP 61/1800 LPG

The BDP 61/1800 LPG burnisher is engineered for superior floor care, featuring an 18 hp Kawasaki engine and 24-inch cleaning pad, polishing up to 28,800 sq. ft. per hour.

Kärcher's Lightning Burnishers have earned a reputation for being reliable and durable. A powerful Kawasaki engine drives the pad up to 1800 RPM for exceptional performance. A drop-in cylinder holder makes it easy to swap fuel containers. It is easy to use thanks to its tilt-back design combined with variable pad pressure with adjustable wheels. It is also highly productive, covering more ground with 28,800 ft2/hr. This workhorse line of equipment is widely used by cleaning personnel and professional contractors in the educational, institutional, retail, and grocery industries.

Specifications

Technical data

Pad speed (rpm) 1800
Operating noise level (dB(A)) 87
Drive type Pad-assist
Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr) 28000
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 220.5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 51 x 26.25
Find parts for BDP 61/1800 LPG

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.