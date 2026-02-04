Kärcher's Lightning Burnishers have earned a reputation for being reliable and durable. A powerful Kawasaki engine drives the pad up to 1800 RPM for exceptional performance. A drop-in cylinder holder makes it easy to swap fuel containers. It is easy to use thanks to its tilt-back design combined with variable pad pressure with adjustable wheels. It is also highly productive, covering more ground with 28,800 ft2/hr. This workhorse line of equipment is widely used by cleaning personnel and professional contractors in the educational, institutional, retail, and grocery industries.