BD 35/15 C Bp Classic
The BD 35/15 C Bp Classic floor scrubber is the perfect solution for small spaces, providing extraordinary versatility. Outstanding maneuverability and compactness make cleaning easy.
With its compact size and outstanding features, the BD 35/15 C Bp Classic offers exceptional flexibility, ease of use, and efficient cleaning capabilities. Equipped with a 13.8-inch brush head, the BD 35/15 C Bp delivers outstanding cleaning efficiency and maneuverability. Designed specifically for smaller spaces, the BD 35/15 C Bp is perfect for navigating through tight corners and crowded furnished areas. With a height of 26.8 inches, it fits under most tables and furniture. Another convenient feature of the BD 35/15 C Bp is its onboard battery charger. This allows the operator to charge the machine at any location. The BD 35/15 C Bp compact floor scrubber is designed for durability and reliability. The robust design and high-quality components ensure a long service life, even in demanding environments. The easily accessible design also makes routine maintenance and cleaning work easier, so that it can be carried out quickly and easily.
Features and benefits
On-board charger
Compact dimensions.
Optimum vacuuming
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|13.77
|Vacuum working width (in)
|18.5
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|4 / 4
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|15,065.4
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|7,534.7
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|12 / 38
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2
|Battery charging time (h)
|nominal 10
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|110 - 230 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 180
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|0.35 - 0.35
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|143.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|38.8 x 22.4 x 32.8
Accessories
- Transport wheels
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for BD 35/15 C Bp Classic
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.