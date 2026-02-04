With its compact size and outstanding features, the BD 35/15 C Bp Classic offers exceptional flexibility, ease of use, and efficient cleaning capabilities. Equipped with a 13.8-inch brush head, the BD 35/15 C Bp delivers outstanding cleaning efficiency and maneuverability. Designed specifically for smaller spaces, the BD 35/15 C Bp is perfect for navigating through tight corners and crowded furnished areas. With a height of 26.8 inches, it fits under most tables and furniture. Another convenient feature of the BD 35/15 C Bp is its onboard battery charger. This allows the operator to charge the machine at any location. The BD 35/15 C Bp compact floor scrubber is designed for durability and reliability. The robust design and high-quality components ensure a long service life, even in demanding environments. The easily accessible design also makes routine maintenance and cleaning work easier, so that it can be carried out quickly and easily.