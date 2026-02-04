B 110 R Bp + R75 + AGM + SB
Cylindrical brushes (30" path) plus side brush for edges. Water-saving, comfortable for long shifts. AGM battery, shelf charger.
Perfect for edge-to-edge cleaning. Features robust bumper, speed-dependent water saving, high-performance squeegee, and a side brush for cleaning along walls. Cleans a 30-inch path with two 4-inch in diameter cylindrical brushes. Comfortable adjustable seat. AGM batteries and shelf charger included. Built in North America.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|30
|Vacuum working width (in)
|37
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|29 / 29
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|max. 53820
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|38750
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|6 / 255
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 4
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 230 / 50
|Brush speed (rpm)
|600 - 1200
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|165
|Aisle turning width (in)
|69
|Water consumption (gal/min)
|max. 1.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|67 x 38 x 52
Accessories
- Triple nozzles
- Sidescrub deck
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Battery type: maintenance-free
- 2-tank system
- Bumper
- Variable contact pressure
- Automatic water stop
Accessories
Detergents
