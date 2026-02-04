B 110 R Bp + R75 + Li-Ion
30" cleaning using two 4" cylindrical brushes in series. Saves water, designed for operator comfort. Lithium power, shelf charger.
Perfect for all floors. Features robust bumper, speed-dependent water saving, and a high-performance squeegee. Cleans a 30-inch path with two 4-inch in diameter cylindrical brushes. Comfortable adjustable seat. Long-lasting Lithium batteries and shelf charger included. Built in North America.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|30
|Working width with 1 side brush (in)
|33.5
|Vacuum working width (in)
|37
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|29 / 29
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|48438
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|31485
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 144
|Battery runtime (h)
|1.9
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|85 - 265 / 45 - 65
|Brush speed (rpm)
|600 - 1200
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|165
|Aisle turning width (in)
|69
|Water consumption (gal/min)
|1.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|65 x 30 x 52
Accessories
- Triple nozzles
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- 2-tank system
- Bumper
- Variable contact pressure
- Automatic water stop
