B 110 R Bp + R75 + Li-Ion + SB

30" cylindrical brush cleaning with added side reach. Smart water usage, adjustable seat. Lithium battery, shelf charger.

Perfect for edge-to-edge cleaning. Features robust bumper, speed-dependent water saving, high-performance squeegee, and a side brush for cleaning along walls. Cleans a 30-inch path with two 4-inch in diameter cylindrical brushes. Comfortable adjustable seat. Long-lasting Lithium batteries and shelf charger included. Built in North America.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Brush working width (in) 30
Vacuum working width (in) 37
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 29 / 29
Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr) 53820
Practical working capacity (ft²/hr) 38750
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 114
Battery runtime (h) max. 1.9
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 85 - 265 / 45 - 65
Brush speed (rpm) 600 - 1200
Brush contact pressure (lb) 165
Aisle turning width (in) 69
Water consumption (gal/min) max. 1.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 74
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 67 x 38 x 52

Accessories

  • Triple nozzles
  • Sidescrub deck

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • 2-tank system
  • Bumper
  • Variable contact pressure
  • Automatic water stop
