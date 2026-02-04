The new B 150 R ride-on scrubber drier is full of customer-oriented design features and accessories to make cleaning safer, more convenient and more productive. Thanks to features like interchangeable cleaning heads, automatic tank rinsing system, FLEX roller brush speed control, KIK (Kärcher Intelligent Key), different batteries options and available dual side brush pre-sweep system, the B 150 can be equipped to tackle many industrial cleaning applications. This model includes a 305 Ah low-maintenance batteries, four-wheel drive for 18% grade climbing ability and dual side brushes. Optional scrub deck is available.