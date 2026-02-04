B 150 R Bp + AGM + 2SB
B 150 R Bp ride-on scrubber with 36V/312 Ah AGM batteries and dual side brushes. Scrub deck and squeegee sold separately.
The B 150 R ride-on scrubber drier is full of customer-oriented design features and accessories to make cleaning safer, more convenient and more productive. Thanks to features like interchangeable cleaning heads, automatic tank rinsing system, FLEX roller brush speed control, KIK (Kärcher Intelligent Key), different batteries options and available dual side brush pre-sweep system, the B 150 can be equipped to tackle many industrial cleaning applications.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width with 2 side brushes (in)
|35
|Vacuum working width (in)
|46
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|40 / 40
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 312
|Amps (W)
|700
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|70 x 36 x 55.5
Accessories
- Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
Equipment
- FACT
- Battery type: maintenance-free
- 2-tank system
- Auto-Fill
