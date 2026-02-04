B 150 R Bp + R75 + Wet

B 150 R Bp ride-on scrubber with R 75 cylindrical scrub deck and 36V/360 Ah wet batteries.

The B 150 R ride-on scrubber drier is full of customer-oriented design features and accessories to make cleaning safer, more convenient and more productive. Thanks to features like interchangeable cleaning heads, automatic tank rinsing system, FLEX roller brush speed control, KIK (Kärcher Intelligent Key), different batteries options and available dual side brush pre-sweep system, the B 150 can be equipped to tackle many industrial cleaning applications.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Brush working width (in) 34
Vacuum working width (in) 46
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 40 / 40
Battery type wet
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 360
Battery runtime (h) 6
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 120 / 60
Hill climbing ability (%) 15
Brush speed (rpm) 1200
Brush contact pressure (lb) 245
Amps (W) 600
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 70 x 31 x 55.5

Accessories

  • Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Charger
  • Triple nozzles

Equipment

  • FACT
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Battery type: wet
  • 2-tank system
  • Variable contact pressure
Floor scrubber B 150 R Bp + R75 + Wet
