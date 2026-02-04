B 150 R Bp + R85 + 2SB
B 150 R Bp ride-on floor scrubber with dual side brushes. Batteries and charger sold separately.
The B 150 R ride-on scrubber drier is full of design features and accessories that make cleaning safer, more convenient, and more productive. Thanks to features like interchangeable cleaning heads, automatic tank rinsing system, FLEX roller brush speed control, KIK (Kärcher Intelligent Key), different batteries options, and available dual side brush pre-sweep system, the B 150 can be equipped to tackle many industrial cleaning applications.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|34
|Vacuum working width (in)
|46
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|40 / 40
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|77500
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|198
|Amps (W)
|2800
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|70 x 36 x 55.5
Equipment
- FACT
- Powerful traction drive
- 2-tank system
- Variable contact pressure
