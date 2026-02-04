B 150 R Bp + R90 + AGM + 2SB

B 150 R Bp ride-on scrubber with R 90 cylindrical scrub deck, 36V/312 Ah AGM batteries and dual side brushes.

The B 150 R ride-on scrubber drier is full of customer-oriented design features and accessories to make cleaning safer, more convenient and more productive. Thanks to features like interchangeable cleaning heads, automatic tank rinsing system, FLEX roller brush speed control, KIK (Kärcher Intelligent Key), different batteries options and available dual side brush pre-sweep system, the B 150 can be equipped to tackle many industrial cleaning applications.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Brush working width (in) 34
Working width with 2 side brushes (in) 35
Vacuum working width ( ) 46
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 40 / 40
Battery type maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 312
Battery runtime (h) 6
Hill climbing ability (%) 15
Brush speed (rpm) 1200
Brush contact pressure (lb) 198
Amps (W) 600
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 70 x 36 x 55.5

Accessories

  • Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Charger
  • Triple nozzles

Equipment

  • FACT
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Battery type: maintenance-free
  • 2-tank system
  • Variable contact pressure
