B 150 R Bp + R90 + AGM + 2SB
B 150 R Bp ride-on scrubber with R 90 cylindrical scrub deck, 36V/312 Ah AGM batteries and dual side brushes.
The B 150 R ride-on scrubber drier is full of customer-oriented design features and accessories to make cleaning safer, more convenient and more productive. Thanks to features like interchangeable cleaning heads, automatic tank rinsing system, FLEX roller brush speed control, KIK (Kärcher Intelligent Key), different batteries options and available dual side brush pre-sweep system, the B 150 can be equipped to tackle many industrial cleaning applications.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|34
|Working width with 2 side brushes (in)
|35
|Vacuum working width ( )
|46
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|40 / 40
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 312
|Battery runtime (h)
|6
|Hill climbing ability (%)
|15
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|198
|Amps (W)
|600
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|70 x 36 x 55.5
Accessories
- Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
- Charger
- Triple nozzles
Equipment
- FACT
- Powerful traction drive
- Battery type: maintenance-free
- 2-tank system
- Variable contact pressure
