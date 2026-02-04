Equipped with a powerful, latest-generation, die-cast aluminum squeegee, and a brush head with a 35-inch working path, the B 200 R Bp impresses with outstanding cleaning results. This scrubber has exceptional suction performance, setting a new benchmark in the industry with 50% less residual moisture left on the floors, which means the floors dry even faster. And it is also extremely easy and safe to use thanks in part to the large, color display and the patented KIK key system, which can help rule out operator errors. The scrubber also comes with the auto-fill function for quickly filling the 52-gallon freshwater tank, as well as the automatic tank rinsing system, which makes it convenient to clean the waste water tank. A daytime running light comes as standard for improved visibility and the B 200 R Bp has steel impact protection to protect against damage.