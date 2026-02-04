B 220 R Bp + R85 + Li-Ion + 2SB + Dose + LB

A roller brush head with a working width of 34 inches, a side brush, and an aluminium squeegee are standard. An impressive area performance 91,493 sq-ft/hr and working speed of 3.7 mph.

The high-spec B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer with long-lasting 240 Ah lithium-ion batteries, an integrated battery charger and daytime running light performs impressively with an area performance of just over 8,500 m² per hour. Optimal cleaning results are ensured by the 85 cm-wide die-cast aluminium roller brush head with a pre-sweeping function, dual side brushes which also collect waste from outside the working width, our DOSE detergent dosing system that conserves resources, the eco!efficiency mode, the speed-responsive water dosing system and the powerful, robust aluminium squeegee. The lithium-ion batteries with a long manufacturer’s guarantee make cleaning hassle-free: there’s no need to change battery within the machine’s service lifetime, it features fast charge and intermediate charge functions, offers safe handling and the best TCO. The Auto-Fill function and automatic tank rinsing mean that the 220 l fresh and waste water tanks can be quickly filled and cleaned. The patented KIK key system prevents operator errors by means of individual access rights. With 10 km/h driving speed and steering angle sensor.

Features and benefits
Innovative KIK system
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 240
Battery runtime (h) max. 5
Battery charging time (h) approx. 7
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm) 1300
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 67 - 67
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 75.8 x 35.8 x 55.9

Accessories

  • Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery and charger included
  • Battery and charger included
  • Triple nozzles
  • Robust die-cast aluminum suction bar

Equipment

  • FACT
  • DOSE
  • Powerful traction drive
  • 2-tank system
  • Auto-Fill
  • Bumper
  • Variable contact pressure
  • Automatic water stop
Floor scrubber B 220 R Bp + R85 + Li-Ion + 2SB + Dose + LB
