A roller brush head with a working width of 34 inches, a side brush, and an aluminium squeegee are standard. An impressive area performance 91,493 sq-ft/hr and working speed of 3.7 mph.
The high-spec B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer with long-lasting 240 Ah lithium-ion batteries, an integrated battery charger and daytime running light performs impressively with an area performance of just over 8,500 m² per hour. Optimal cleaning results are ensured by the 85 cm-wide die-cast aluminium roller brush head with a pre-sweeping function, dual side brushes which also collect waste from outside the working width, our DOSE detergent dosing system that conserves resources, the eco!efficiency mode, the speed-responsive water dosing system and the powerful, robust aluminium squeegee. The lithium-ion batteries with a long manufacturer’s guarantee make cleaning hassle-free: there’s no need to change battery within the machine’s service lifetime, it features fast charge and intermediate charge functions, offers safe handling and the best TCO. The Auto-Fill function and automatic tank rinsing mean that the 220 l fresh and waste water tanks can be quickly filled and cleaned. The patented KIK key system prevents operator errors by means of individual access rights. With 10 km/h driving speed and steering angle sensor.
|Drive type
|Battery
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 240
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1300
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67 - 67
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|75.8 x 35.8 x 55.9
- Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
- Battery and charger included
- Triple nozzles
- Robust die-cast aluminum suction bar
- FACT
- DOSE
- Powerful traction drive
- 2-tank system
- Auto-Fill
- Bumper
- Variable contact pressure
- Automatic water stop
