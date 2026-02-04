B 220 R Bp + R85 + Wet + 2SB + Dose

Featuring a 58 gallon tank and the DOSE detergent dosing unit for maximum economy: our battery-powered B 220 R ride-on floor scrubber with a working speed of 3.7 mph.

The battery-powered B 220 R ride-on floor scrubber impresses with its effortless ease of operation, optimal cleaning results and comfortable handling. It has a compact design and is extremely agile, while the 34-inch cleaning path width with pre-sweeping unit and the excellent suction performance of the new die-cast aluminium squeegee get the cleaning job done. Its area performance is 91,493 sq-ft/hr. The DOSE detergent dosing system ensures that valuable resources are used economically. The speed-responsive water dosing system also saves both water and detergent. Before starting an application, the Auto-Fill function enables the 58 gal fresh water tank to be filled quickly. The automatic tank rinsing system then makes it convenient to clean the waste water tank. The clever EASY Operation switch, color-coded control elements, the large, 30-language color display, and the steering angle sensor ensure that the machine is easy to operate. Moreover, a clearly visible daytime running light and robust, steel impact protection make sure that people and the machine are safe and protected.

Features and benefits
Innovative KIK system
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Battery type low maintenance
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 240
Battery runtime (h) max. 5
Battery charging time (h) approx. 7
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm) 1300
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 67 - 67
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 75.8 x 35.8 x 55.9

Accessories

  • Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery and charger included
  • Triple nozzles
  • Robust die-cast aluminum suction bar

Equipment

  • FACT
  • DOSE
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Battery type: low maintenance
  • 2-tank system
  • Auto-Fill
  • Bumper
  • Variable contact pressure
  • Automatic water stop
