The battery-powered B 220 R ride-on floor scrubber impresses with its effortless ease of operation, optimal cleaning results and comfortable handling. It has a compact design and is extremely agile, while the 34-inch cleaning path width with pre-sweeping unit and the excellent suction performance of the new die-cast aluminium squeegee get the cleaning job done. Its area performance is 91,493 sq-ft/hr. The DOSE detergent dosing system ensures that valuable resources are used economically. The speed-responsive water dosing system also saves both water and detergent. Before starting an application, the Auto-Fill function enables the 58 gal fresh water tank to be filled quickly. The automatic tank rinsing system then makes it convenient to clean the waste water tank. The clever EASY Operation switch, color-coded control elements, the large, 30-language color display, and the steering angle sensor ensure that the machine is easy to operate. Moreover, a clearly visible daytime running light and robust, steel impact protection make sure that people and the machine are safe and protected.