B 260 RI Bp Combo + R100 + AGM
The B 260 R I Combo is a heavy-duty ride-on machine combining scrubbing and sweeping for outstanding cleaning of wet spills and dry debris in demanding environments.
This durable ride-on combo features a steel frame with enhanced ram protection on the side brushes, tackling both wet and dry messes. A powerful pre-sweep collects large debris before the new roller brush deck, ensuring a thorough clean with 7x more contact pressure than discs. With a 6.2 mph working speed and large tanks, it cleans large areas efficiently. Safety features include speed reduction in curves. Tool-free roller changes, comfortable operation, and a clear display enhance usability. The B 260 R I Combo delivers double the cleaning power in a single pass for manufacturing, warehousing, and transportation environments.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|45
|Vacuum working width (in)
|45
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|69 / 69
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|48440
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|77500
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|6 / 390
|Driving speed (mph)
|6.2
|Hill climbing ability (%)
|15
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1250
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|330
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|min. 65 - max. 73
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|107 x 49.6 x 61
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Battery type: maintenance-free
- 2-tank system
- Auto-Fill
- Bumper
- Variable contact pressure
- Automatic water stop
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for B 260 RI Bp Combo + R100 + AGM
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.