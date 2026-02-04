B 260 RI Bp Combo + R100 + AGM

The B 260 R I Combo is a heavy-duty ride-on machine combining scrubbing and sweeping for outstanding cleaning of wet spills and dry debris in demanding environments.

This durable ride-on combo features a steel frame with enhanced ram protection on the side brushes, tackling both wet and dry messes. A powerful pre-sweep collects large debris before the new roller brush deck, ensuring a thorough clean with 7x more contact pressure than discs. With a 6.2 mph working speed and large tanks, it cleans large areas efficiently. Safety features include speed reduction in curves. Tool-free roller changes, comfortable operation, and a clear display enhance usability. The B 260 R I Combo delivers double the cleaning power in a single pass for manufacturing, warehousing, and transportation environments.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Brush working width (in) 45
Vacuum working width (in) 45
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 69 / 69
Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr) 48440
Practical working capacity (ft²/hr) 77500
Battery type maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 6 / 390
Driving speed (mph) 6.2
Hill climbing ability (%) 15
Brush speed (rpm) 1250
Brush contact pressure (lb) 330
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) min. 65 - max. 73
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 107 x 49.6 x 61

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Battery type: maintenance-free
  • 2-tank system
  • Auto-Fill
  • Bumper
  • Variable contact pressure
  • Automatic water stop
