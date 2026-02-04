This durable ride-on combo features a steel frame with enhanced ram protection on the side brushes, tackling both wet and dry messes. A powerful pre-sweep collects large debris before the new roller brush deck, ensuring a thorough clean with 7x more contact pressure than discs. With a 6.2 mph working speed and large tanks, it cleans large areas efficiently. Safety features include speed reduction in curves. Tool-free roller changes, comfortable operation, and a clear display enhance usability. The B 260 R I Combo delivers double the cleaning power in a single pass for manufacturing, warehousing, and transportation environments.