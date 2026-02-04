B 260 R I Bp
The B 260 R I is a heavy-duty ride-on floor scrubber delivering outstanding and consistent cleaning results, ideal for manufacturing, warehousing and transportation environments.
This beefy scrubber features a steel frame with enhanced ram protection at the side brushes. A new drive engine with a 6.2 mph cleaning speed and dual vacuum motors results in better suction and drying, saving time and providing increased productivity. The 39 to 47-inch cleaning path uses cylindrical brushes strong enough to remove stubborn, heavy soils from floors. The B 260 R I features our next generation squeegee with resilient Linatex blades designed for safe, long-term use in industrial settings. Additional features include an auto-fill system, stainless steel floater protection and dirt tray, and a water spray hose as standard. The large diameter tank hose makes it quick and easy to empty, and it also has standard and side brush working lights for safety. The operator will find a comfortable seating area with a simple-to-use control panel and large display for clear overview of all functions and parameter settings. If you need a rugged scrubber capable of handling large cleaning tasks, the B 260 R I is for you.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|40
|Working width with 2 side brushes (in)
|60
|Vacuum working width (in)
|45
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|70 / 70
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V)
|36
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|36 / 50
|Driving speed (mph)
|6.2
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1250
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|330
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63 - 65
|Amps (W)
|1200
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|75.6 x 41.7 x 61
Equipment
- FACT
- Battery type: maintenance-free
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for B 260 RI Bp + R100 + AGM + 2SB
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
Additional Models
Order No.
9.879-011.0
Description
B 260 RI BP, D100 Disc Scrub Deck, 45" Parabolic Squeegee, 36 V 390 Ah AGM Batteries, Shelf Charger
Order No.
9.879-012.0
Description
B 260 RI BP, R100 Cylindrical Scrub Deck, 45" Parabolic Squeegee, 36 V 390 Ah AGM Batteries, Shelf Charger
Order No.
9.879-013.0
Description
B 260 RI BP, R120 Cylindrical Scrub Deck 53" Parabolic Squeegee, 36 V 390 Ah AGM Batteries, Shelf Charger
Order No.
9.879-014.0
Description
B 260 RI BP, 2 SB, R100 Cylindrical Scrub Deck, 45" Parabolic Squeegee, 36 V 390 Ah AGM Batteries, Shelf Charger
Order No.
9.879-062.0
Description
B 260 RI BP, 2 SB, R120 Cylindrical Scrub Deck, 53" Parabolic Squeegee, 36V 390 Ah AGM Batteries, Shelf Charger
Order No.
9.879-063.0
Description
B 260 RI BP, 2 SB, R120 Cylindrical Scrub Deck, 53" Parabolic Squeegee, 36 V 650 Ah Steel Case Batteries, HE Shelf Charger
Order No.
9.887-001.0
Description
B 260 RI BP, R100 Cylindrical scrub deck, 45" Parabolic Squeegee, 36 V 650 Ah Steel Case Batteries, HE Shelf Charger