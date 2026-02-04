This beefy scrubber features a steel frame with enhanced ram protection at the side brushes. A new drive engine with a 6.2 mph cleaning speed and dual vacuum motors results in better suction and drying, saving time and providing increased productivity. The 39 to 47-inch cleaning path uses cylindrical brushes strong enough to remove stubborn, heavy soils from floors. The B 260 RI features our next generation squeegee with resilient Linatex blades designed for safe, long-term use in industrial settings. Additional features include an auto-fill system, stainless steel floater protection and dirt tray, and a water spray hose as standard. The large diameter tank hose makes it quick and easy to empty, and it also has standard and side brush working lights for safety. The operator will find a comfortable seating area with a simple-to-use control panel and large display for clear overview of all functions and parameter settings. If you need a rugged scrubber capable of handling large cleaning tasks, the B 260 RI is for you.