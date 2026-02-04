B 300 R I Bp
The B 300 R I Bp is a battery powered sweeper-scrubber equipped with a right scrub brush, working lights, and a warning beacon. A wide variety of optional accessories are also available.
The B 300 R I Bp is an innovative floor scrubber that offers a 36V battery drive option, making it perfect for indoor applications with zero emissions. This machine can handle vacuuming/sweeping, scrubbing, and drying in one go. With working widths of up to 5.4 feet (scrubbing/drying) and 5.7 feet (sweeping), the B 300 R I Bp is a versatile and effective solution for cleaning even large areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|41.1 - 69.1
|Working width with 1 side brush (in)
|55.1
|Working width with 2 side brushes (in)
|69.1
|Vacuum working width (in)
|56.7
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|79.25 / 79.25
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 805
|Battery runtime (h)
|4
|Power supply for battery charger (V)
|480
|Driving speed (mph)
|6.65 - 7.5
|Aisle turning width (in)
|124
|Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) (lb)
|5566
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|98 x 62 x 73
Equipment
- FACT
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
