The B 300 R I Bp is an innovative floor scrubber that offers a 36V battery drive option, making it perfect for indoor applications with zero emissions. This machine can handle vacuuming/sweeping, scrubbing, and drying in one go. With working widths of up to 5.4 feet (scrubbing/drying) and 5.7 feet (sweeping), the B 300 R I Bp is a versatile and effective solution for cleaning even large areas.