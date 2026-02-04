B 300 R I Bp

The B 300 R I Bp is a battery powered sweeper-scrubber equipped with a right scrub brush, working lights, and a warning beacon. A wide variety of optional accessories are also available.

The B 300 R I Bp is an innovative floor scrubber that offers a 36V battery drive option, making it perfect for indoor applications with zero emissions. This machine can handle vacuuming/sweeping, scrubbing, and drying in one go. With working widths of up to 5.4 feet (scrubbing/drying) and 5.7 feet (sweeping), the B 300 R I Bp is a versatile and effective solution for cleaning even large areas.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Brush working width (in) 41.1 - 69.1
Working width with 1 side brush (in) 55.1
Working width with 2 side brushes (in) 69.1
Vacuum working width (in) 56.7
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 79.25 / 79.25
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 805
Battery runtime (h) 4
Power supply for battery charger (V) 480
Driving speed (mph) 6.65 - 7.5
Aisle turning width (in) 124
Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) (lb) 5566
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 98 x 62 x 73

Equipment

  • FACT
