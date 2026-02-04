BD 50/70 R Bp (Brush)
For an area performance of up to 26,900 ft² per hour: the battery-operated BD 50/70 R Bp ride-on floor scrubber with disc brush.
The BD 50/70 R ride-on scrubber is designed for cleaning tight congested areas that require maneuverability and productivity in one package. This value conscious machine will provide you with years of quality scrubbing without breaking the bank. Every aspect of this machine has been streamlined to provide the best scrubbing at the best price.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|20
|Vacuum working width (in)
|33.5
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|18 / 20
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|2.5
|Hill climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|56
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|52 x 23 x 42
Accessories
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Charger
- Triple nozzles
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Battery type: maintenance-free
- 2-tank system
Additional Models
Part No.
9.841-434.0
Description
BD 50/70 R Bp, brush, wet batteries
Part No.
9.841-435.0
Description
BD 50/70 R Bp, brush, AGM batteries