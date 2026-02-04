The Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 floor scrubber is more productive, more maneuverable, and easier to use than any other 20-inch scrubber. Compared to traditional walk-behind scrubbers, the Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 scrubs 50% more area with a lower investment cost and at a higher productivity rate. This scrubber features an intuitive control panel making it easy to use and train operators. Its intelligent design features a tight 48-inch turning radius for remarkable maneuverability and best-in-industry 360° visibility, making it easier for the operator to see more of the cleaning area. The center-pivot squeegee uses Aqua-Mizer technology to create a cleaning chamber that holds the solution, resulting in lower water and chemical consumption as well as better water pickup for dry, safe floors. It is easy to clean, maintain and service thanks to a fully accessible hygienic recovery tank with solution dump hose and easy access to batteries. The Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 also offers quiet operation for daytime cleaning. Improve your bottom line and experience up to 58% in operational savings versus competitively sized walk-behind scrubbers with the Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20.