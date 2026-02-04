Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP + 225 Wet + Brush
Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP with cylindrical scrub deck, 36V/225 Ah batteries and shelf charger.
Experience the productivity of the next-generation of cylindrical scrubbing with the Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP floor scrubber. When compared to a traditional walk-behind scrubber, this machine is twice as productive. This scrubber was developed from our years of experience as the innovators of stand-on cleaning equipment. No other manufacturer comes close to the depth of our line of stand-on cleaning machines. This model features our innovative cylindrical cleaning technology on our third generation Chariot™ platform. Cylindrical brushes are continuously self-cleaned by centrifugal force, which allows them to outlast 50 or more cleaning pads. The Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP floor scrubber provides up to 9 times more downward pressure than traditional disc or pad floor scrubbers, creating more consistent results. An integrated wet pre-sweep and debris hopper can save you up to 40% of your overall cleaning time and labor costs by eliminating the need for pre-sweeping with a separate piece of equipment. The Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 floor scrubber is perfect for scrubbing grouted, uneven, or porous surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (in)
|26
|Brush quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Brush diameter (in)
|4.1
|Vacuum working width (in)
|33.5
|Cleaning solution capacity (gal)
|25
|Dirty water container capacity (gal)
|27
|Operating noise level-std. mode (dB(A))
|66
|Battery type
|wet
|Battery voltage (V)
|36
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|225
|Brush quantity
|3
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|44
|Brush diameter (rpm)
|720 / 950
|Traction motor (W)
|600
|Power rating brush (W)
|560
|Amps (W)
|470
|Air flow (cfm)
|72
|Waterlift (in)
|47.3
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|27639
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|995
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|995
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|56 x 33 x 50
Accessories
Additional Models
Part No.
1.008-080.0
Description
Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP, cylindrical scrub deck, 36V/225 Ah batteries, shelf charger
Part No.
1.008-082.0
Description
Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP, cylindrical scrub deck, 36V/234 Ah AGM batteries, shelf charger
Part No.
1.008-083.0
Description
Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP, cylindrical scrub deck, 36V/225 Ah batteries, on-board charger
Part No.
1.008-085.0
Description
Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP, cylindrical scrub deck, 36V/234 Ah AGM batteries, on-board charger
Part No.
1.008-088.0
Description
Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP, cylindrical scrub deck, 36V/225 Ah batteries, shelf charger, chemical metering
Part No.
1.008-089.0
Description
Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP, cylindrical scrub deck, 36V/234 Ah AGM batteries, shelf charger, chemical metering
Part No.
1.008-090.0
Description
Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP, cylindrical scrub deck, 36V/225 Ah batteries, on-board charger, chemical metering
Part No.
1.008-091.0
Description
Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP, cylindrical scrub deck, 36V/234 Ah AGM batteries, on-board charger, chemical metering