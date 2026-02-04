Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 + 114 AGM + Brush + OBC
Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 with poly brush scrub deck, 36V/114 Ah AGM batteries and 21A on-board charger.
The Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 floor scrubber is more productive, more maneuverable, and easier to use than any other 20-inch scrubber. Compared to traditional walk-behind scrubbers, the Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 scrubs 50% more area with a lower investment cost and at a higher productivity rate. This scrubber features an intuitive control panel making it easy to use and train operators. Its intelligent design features a tight 48-inch turning radius for remarkable maneuverability and best-in-industry 360° visibility, making it easier for the operator to see more of the cleaning area. The center-pivot squeegee uses Aqua-Mizer technology to create a cleaning chamber that holds the solution, resulting in lower water and chemical consumption as well as better water pickup for dry, safe floors. It is easy to clean, maintain and service thanks to a fully accessible hygienic recovery tank with solution dump hose and easy access to batteries. The Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 also offers quiet operation for daytime cleaning. Improve your bottom line and experience up to 58% in operational savings versus competitively sized walk-behind scrubbers with the Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (in)
|20
|Brush quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Cleaning solution capacity (gal)
|10
|Dirty water container capacity (gal)
|10
|Operating noise level-std. mode (dB(A))
|68
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery voltage (V)
|36
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|114
|Brush quantity
|3
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|50
|Brush diameter (rpm)
|180
|Traction motor (W)
|280
|Power rating brush (W)
|209
|Amps (W)
|470
|Air flow (cfm)
|72
|Waterlift (in)
|47.3
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|18000
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|605
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|605
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|44 x 27.2 x 51.8
Accessories
