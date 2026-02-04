Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe + 114 AGM + Brush + OBC
Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe with poly brush scrub deck, 36V/114 Ah AGM batteries and 21A on-board charger.
The Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe floor scrubber scrubs 50% more area at a lower investment cost and higher productivity rate than conventional walk-behind scrubbers, and it is more productive, more maneuverable, and easier to use than any other 20-inch scrubber. Its intuitive control panel makes it easy to use and allows for quick training. It features a tight 48-inch turning radius for remarkable maneuverability and best-in-industry 360° visibility, giving the operator a bird's eye view of the cleaning area. This scrubber uses Aqua-Mizer technology to hold solution, resulting in lower water and chemical consumption as well as better water pickup for dry, safe floors. Optional chemical metering ensures optimal chemical usage for even greater time-savings. It is easy to clean, maintain, and service thanks to a fully accessible hygienic recovery tank with solution dump hose and easy access to batteries. Its on-board charger allows users to charge almost anywhere. It also offers quiet operation for daytime cleaning. Improve your bottom line and experience up to 58% in operational savings versus competitively sized walk-behind scrubbers with the Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (in)
|20
|Brush quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Brush diameter (in)
|20
|Cleaning solution capacity (gal)
|max. 10
|Dirty water container capacity (gal)
|10
|Spray rate (gal/min)
|0.75
|Operating noise level-std. mode (dB(A))
|68
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery voltage (V)
|36
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|114
|Brush quantity
|3
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|50
|Brush diameter (rpm)
|180
|Traction motor (W)
|157
|Power rating brush (W)
|209
|Amps (W)
|470
|Air flow (cfm)
|72
|Waterlift (in)
|47.3
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|18000
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|605
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|605
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|44 x 27.2 x 51.8
