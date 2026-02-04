We've updated the Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe to include Lithium-Ion batteries. Everything else about this machine is what you know and love. With the new Lithium-Ion batteries, you'll experience longer run times, faster charging, unlimited opportunity charging, and a 5-year unlimited cycle life warranty. Manage your batteries worry free with the Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe.