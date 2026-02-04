Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe + Li-Ion
Making the switch to lithium-ion is easier than ever. The Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe now powered with lithium-ion batteries.
We've updated the Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe to include Lithium-Ion batteries. Everything else about this machine is what you know and love. With the new Lithium-Ion batteries, you'll experience longer run times, faster charging, unlimited opportunity charging, and a 5-year unlimited cycle life warranty. Manage your batteries worry free with the Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (in)
|20
|Brush quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Cleaning solution capacity (gal)
|max. 10
|Dirty water container capacity (gal)
|10
|Spray rate (gal/min)
|0.75
|Operating noise level-std. mode (dB(A))
|68
|Battery voltage (V)
|36
|Brush quantity
|1
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|50
|Brush diameter (rpm)
|180
|Traction motor (W)
|280
|Power rating brush (W)
|209
|Amps (W)
|209
|Air flow (cfm)
|72
|Waterlift (inH2O)
|47.3
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|18000
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|490.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|490.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|44 x 27.2 x 51.8
