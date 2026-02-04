The Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 floor scrubber allows you to double your productivity as compared to standard walk-behind scrubbers. This efficient unit, in its third generation of stand-on cleaning equipment, is an innovative stand-on automatic scrubber that has continually been refined through Kärcher's years of innovative design and expertise in the stand-on cleaning equipment arena. This unique scrubber features a 26-inch scrub pad width, 25-gallon solution tank, 28-gallon recovery tank, and it has the ability to scrub 27,639 square feet per hour, making it an ideal floor scrubber for mid-sized to large facilities. Its clear and simple control panel significantly reduces training time, allowing for more consistent cleaning results. It also offers six cleaning modes including an EcoMode and EcoPlus mode for quiet, less intrusive daytime cleaning. On-board charging is available for simple operation. Finally, this machine is easy to maintain with a hygienic tank system for recovery solution, auto-adjust squeegee, and a maintenance-friendly scrub deck. Get a quick return on your investment with the Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 floor scrubber by Kärcher.