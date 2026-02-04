Experience the productivity of the next-generation of cylindrical scrubbing with the Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP floor scrubber. When compared to a traditional walk-behind scrubber, this machine is twice as productive. This scrubber was developed from our years of experience as the innovators of stand-on cleaning equipment. No other manufacturer comes close to the depth of our line of stand-on cleaning machines. This model features our innovative cylindrical cleaning technology on our third generation Chariot™ platform. Cylindrical brushes are continuously self-cleaned by centrifugal force, which allows them to outlast 50 or more cleaning pads. The Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 SP floor scrubber provides up to 9 times more downward pressure than traditional disc or pad floor scrubbers, creating more consistent results. An integrated wet pre-sweep and debris hopper can save you up to 40% of your overall cleaning time and labor costs by eliminating the need for pre-sweeping with a separate piece of equipment. The Chariot™ 3 iScrub 26 floor scrubber is perfect for scrubbing grouted, uneven, or porous surfaces.