The B 50 W Bp walk-behind floor scrubber is ideal for efficient floor cleaning and boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminum – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The R 55 brush head with integrated sweeping function reliably ensures optimum cleaning results and clean floors. The 80 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating duration. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. The compact design of this walk-behind scrubber provides a better overview and maneuverability. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain on the user. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.