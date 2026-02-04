B 50 W Bp + R55 + Li-Ion
This B 50 W Bp walk-behind floor scrubber offers robust aluminum components for excellent results. Features an 80 Ah Li-Ion battery and an R 55 brush head with integrated sweeping function.
The B 50 W Bp walk-behind floor scrubber is ideal for efficient floor cleaning and boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminum – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The R 55 brush head with integrated sweeping function reliably ensures optimum cleaning results and clean floors. The 80 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating duration. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. The compact design of this walk-behind scrubber provides a better overview and maneuverability. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain on the user. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|13.2 / 13.2
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|max. 38750
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|23250
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25.6 / 80
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2
|Battery charging time (h)
|nominal 7
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Driving speed (mph)
|max. 3.7
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (inH2O)
|6102 - 24803
|Aisle turning width (in)
|33.46
|Water consumption (gal/min)
|max. 0.68
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 65
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|50.6 x 26.1 x 42.6
Accessories
- Battery
- Charger
- Robust die-cast aluminum suction bar
Equipment
- FACT
- Filters
- Powerful traction drive
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for B 50 W Bp + R55 + Li-Ion
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.