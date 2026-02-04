The B 80 W Bp battery powered scrubber drier offers a variety of battery options (24 V, 225, 260 Ah and 255 Ah AGM). With brush head and disc brushes, fully automatic squeegee raising and lowering function, 30" working width, large LCD color display, traction drive and KIK key system for protection against incorrect operation. Additional features include: eco!efficiency mode extends battery life, tank rinsing system for automatic cleaning of the dirty water tank without splash back as well as auto-fill function for convenient filling of the water tank. FACT technology, controls the speed of the roller brush and can be adjusted for different cleaning applications. Power Clean - 100% power, for stubborn dirt and polishing. Whisper Clean - 60% power, reduces noise levels and ensures longer working intervals with low power consumption. Fine Clean - 40% power, optimum for cleaning gray film from stoneware tiles in conjuntion with green roller brush. Kärcher Fleet comes pre-installed on this machine to provide you complete visibility of your machine.