B 80 W Bp (Roller)
The B 80 walk-behind floor scrubber with traction drive is ideal for cleaning floors at 23,000-32,300 ft²/hr. Configured with roller brushes and sweeping function of 26-30" working widths.
The B 80 W Bp battery powered scrubber drier offers a variety of battery options (24 V, 225, 260 Ah and 255 Ah AGM). With brush head and disc brushes, fully automatic squeegee raising and lowering function, 30" working width, large LCD color display, traction drive and KIK key system for protection against incorrect operation. Additional features include: eco!efficiency mode extends battery life, tank rinsing system for automatic cleaning of the dirty water tank without splash back as well as auto-fill function for convenient filling of the water tank. FACT technology, controls the speed of the roller brush and can be adjusted for different cleaning applications. Power Clean - 100% power, for stubborn dirt and polishing. Whisper Clean - 60% power, reduces noise levels and ensures longer working intervals with low power consumption. Fine Clean - 40% power, optimum for cleaning gray film from stoneware tiles in conjuntion with green roller brush.
Features and benefits
Two batteries to choose fromFor a long battery life.
Automatic lowering and raising of the brush head and squeegeePractical: squeegee is raised automatically when reversing.
Brush head with rollersWater savings thanks to contra-rotating roller brushes.
Easy handling
- Simple handling thanks to clear control elements with colour-coding.
- Simplified use and shortened teach-in time.
Adjustable contact pressure of the brush
- The contact pressure can be adjusted electrically.
- Perfect adjustment of the contact pressure to the cleaning requirements.
- The contact pressure is adjusted automatically.
Straight or curved squeegee
- Perfect suction on every floor.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|26
|Vacuum working width (in)
|37
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|21.13 / 21.13
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 240
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 4
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 9
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|600 - 1400
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|375
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|61.02 x 31.85 x 45.43
Accessories
- Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
- Charger
Equipment
- FACT
- Filters
- Powerful traction drive
- Battery type: maintenance-free
Configurable components
Accessories
Detergents
Additional Models
Part No.
9.841-198.0
Description
B 80 W Bp, 26" walk-behind scrubber, includes R 65 cleaning head, 255 Ah batteries and charger
Part No.
9.841-203.0
Description
B 80 W Bp, 26" walk-behind scrubber, includes R 65 cleaning head, 260 Ah batteries and charger
Part No.
9.841-200.0
Description
B 80 W Bp, 26" walk-behind scrubber, includes R 65 cleaning head and 255 Ah AGM batteries and charger